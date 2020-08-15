STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Not collecting CDRs of COVID-19 patients but details of tower locations: Kerala Police

Kerala Police department said it was utilising the possibilities of technology to trace the contacts of the COVID-19 patients in a legal manner.

Published: 15th August 2020 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 01:04 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the row over the phone call detail records issue, the Kerala police on Friday clarified that it was not collecting CDRs of COVID-19 patients as part of contact tracing but details of tower locations to ensure that a quarantined person was not roaming around.

The Opposition Congress had yesterday slammed the ruling Left over its decision to allow police to use the CDRs of COVID-19 patients for effective contact tracing, saying it was an "infringement" on the privacy of citizens and the state cannot be allowed to be converted into a "Police State."

In a explanatory note, the state police department said it was utilising the possibilities of technology to trace the contacts of the COVID-19 patients in a legal manner.

"The collection of such data was not infringing the privacy of anyone. The centre has also issued guidelines in this regard. The contents of the calls made are not collected. The department is collecting details of the tower locations in order to contain the spread of the virus through contact," the department said in its release.

The Congress had alleged that the collection of phone details by police was an infringement on the privacy of an individual which is against the Supreme Court's latest judgement in the K S Puttaswamy case.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala had also claimed that as there were delays in sending the CDRs by telecom operators in some places, the Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence, had been entrusted to take up the matter with BSNL and Vodafone.

Police said the quarantine tracking was being done in Keralain full compliance with the orders and prescribed standards of the Government of India and using the application developed by the Startups.

"The telephone tower location details are used to create the route map of the infected person who may spread the disease. It also warns people to remain vigilant," police said.

The release also said the people were cooperating well with the COVID mitigation efforts of the state government and asked "those who spread misleading news to desist from their attempts" in creating confusion.

The government decided to use police help in containment measures as the COVID figures began rising in the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Wednesday said that CDRs were being used by the police as part of adopting innovative and scientific methods for effective contact tracing.

The details would not be used for any other purpose and there would be no intrusion into the privacy of the patients, he had said, adding this was the "most effective" way of contact tracing and the state had been using this method for a few months.

Justice D Y Chandrachud, while delivering the main judgement in August 2017 on behalf of Chief Justice J S Khehar, Justices R K Agarwal and S Abdul Naeer,held that privacy was intrinsic to life, liberty, freedom and dignity and therefore, is an inalienable natural right.

The Congress-led UDF had also attacked the government for entrusting major responsibilities of COVID containment such as identification of containment zones, monitoring of those in quarantine and contact tracing, from the health department to police, saying this would create "police raj."

With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government early this month decided to bring in stringent measures to contain the spread and had entrusted police with the task of contact tracing and enforcing quarantine protocols.

The Indian Medical Association had also flayed the decision, saying this was a job of health workers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Police COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates Kerala Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp