Pettimudi landslide: Pet dog traces 2-year-old’s body after 8 days’ search

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Proving that a dog is indeed a man's faithful friend, a pet dog named Kuvi finally traced its master's 2-year-old kid's body after an eight-day-long search at the landslide site in Pettimudi here.

Kuvi had been wandering through the debris left by the landslide that hit his master's settlement on August 6, sniffing and digging the soil, perhaps to unearth remains of its owner's house that once stood there. On Friday, when the rescue team was searching the riverside for the landslide victims, they noticed the dog staring at something floating down the river. As one of the rescuers approached the dog, they saw that it was staring at the body of 2-year-old Dhanushka stuck on a tree across the river in the Gravel Bank area. The workers then pulled out her body from the river.

Only 54-year-old Karuppayi, Dhanushka's grandmother, is left alive in the family. Her father Pratheesh's body was found two days ago. Her mother Kasthoori and sister Priyadharshini are still missing.