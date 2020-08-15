STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Soft loans to cheer Kerala fisher women affected by COVID-19

The bank has agreed to offer will offer soft loans worth Rs 5 crore to around 500 ventures, said Sreelu.

Fishing boats

To begin with 1000 fisher women in Kollam and Alappuzha will get the revolving fund of Rs 10,000 each. (File Photo | PTI)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Covid-19 pandemic affecting the livelihood of fisher women
the fisheries department has formed plans to revive their small businesses through institutional credit. Kerala Bank will offer revolving funds and working capital to women groups who are often had 
to depend on high interest rates charged by private lenders. The funds will be channelled through Society for Assistance to Fisherwomen (SAF).

To begin with 1000 fisher women in Kollam and Alappuzha will get the revolving fund of Rs 10,000 each. They have been divided into 200 liability groups consisting of five members. Each group will get Rs 
50,000 which they can use for fish sales or similar activities. "The fund given is free of interest and the group members get adequate time to return it," said executive director of SAF, Sreelu N S.

According to her, the scheme will be extended to fisher women in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam also by the end of this year. The members are encouraged to pay back on time with more money from the
revolving fund. The beneficiaries are also eligible for long term credit and Kisan Credit Card. Fisheries minister J Mercykutty Amma will inaugurate the project named 3R - Rebuilding, Revival and Reforms, on Saturday.The aid comes as a major boon for the fisher women as the interest rates charged on loans by loan sharks are often exorbitant.

For every Rs 900 given in the morning the fisher women have to pay Rs 1000 by the evening. According to Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) there are around 20,000 fisher women directly involved in fish mongering while an additional 30,000 are working in allied activities. SAF has also made deal with Kerala Bank to extend loans for alternative livelihood projects undertaken by women from the community. The bank has agreed to offer will offer soft loans worth Rs 5 crore to around 500 ventures, said Sreelu.

According to her 50 per cent of the ventures started using the grants given by SAF have survived. It assumes significance as the national average is just 20 per cent. There are around 1500 ventures such as fish kiosks, dry fish units, eateries, tailoring units, even medical labs by the women.

