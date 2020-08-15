Those on frontline should get COVID-19 vaccine shots first: Experts

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As researchers worldwide draw closer to finding a hitherto elusive vaccine for Covid-19 and many potential candidates are in final trial phases, how Kerala is preparing to channel its vaccination drive in the event of one being made available has been brought into focus.

Experts opine that prioritisation among age and occupational groups and identification of those in particularly vulnerable sectors are vital to finalise an appropriate vaccination programme.

Frontline Covid warriors comprising healthcare workers, police personnel, volunteers on the ground, and those in vulnerable age groups must be accorded priority, say experts.

“Healthcare workers, who deal with patients on a daily basis and are always exposed to the virus, should definitely be given first preference. Police personnel, ASHA workers, and all involved in fieldwork to control the pandemic should also be top priority. Among the vulnerable, those above the age of 60 years, and those who have comorbidities and complications can be the next on the priority list,” said infectious disease expert Dr Anup R Warrier.

Personnel of the Indian armed forces -- the Army, Navy and Air Force -- and paramilitary forces such as the BSF, ITBP and Coast Guard should be administered the vaccine as coordinated by the Central government.

Such personnel who, as part of their duty, have to stay in facilities where social distancing is practically not feasible are more susceptible to the virus spread, said Dr Anup.

However, it may take another three to six months for the vaccine to hit markets, that too if all plans fall into place without any hitch.

“As on date, trials have been conducted only on healthy volunteers. We also need to assess how the immune response works among the elderly and those who have severe comorbidities and health complications. The Centre will undertake trials across a broader spectrum of patients before declaring a cure or a vaccine a success. As in the case of Covid testing, vaccination may also first be undertaken through government facilities only, and be available for mass production by the private sector later,” said a pulmonologist based in Kochi.

“No proper plan has been chalked out in this regard as of now. Since it is up to the Centre to decide and distribute the vaccine, we are yet to formulate a plan here. Healthcare workers will be given utmost priority. Decisions on the distribution of the vaccine will be taken in due course of time,” said a member of the state’s Covid expert committee.

Meanwhile, trials of two indigenous vaccine candidates by Zydus Caldia and Bharat Biotech are progressing in India at present.Phase 2-3 trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine candidate, known as Covishield in India, are also likely to commenc soon, as approval of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has already been accorded.

Though Russia has claimed to have found the first vaccine against Covid-19 in the world, concerns regarding the safety and efficacy of this vaccine have been raised by experts across the globe.