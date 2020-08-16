72-year-old prisoner dies of Covid in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 72-year-old under-trial prisoner of Poojappura Central Prison died of COVID-19 at the Medical College Hospital here on Sunday early morning.

The deceased inmate has been identified as Manikandan, who has been in jail for the last 18 months.

Manikandan was hospitalized four days ago after he collapsed in the prison. During the medical test, he was tested positive for COVID-19.

Prison sources said he was suffering from age-related ailments off late and coronavirus infection worsened his health condition.

After Manikandan was tested positive, other inmates and staff were extensively tested and 217 of them turned out to be infected. The infected inmates are being treated in the prison complex.