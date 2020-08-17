Amidst protests, Ernakulam District Administration takes over Mulanthuruthy Church

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tension prevailed at Marthoma Jacobite Syrian Cathedral, Mulanthuruthy in the early hours on Monday as the police broke open the gates, entered its premises to take control of the church. The move by the Ernakulam district administration is as per the Kerala HC direction on August 12.

The Jacobite faction, which has been having control of the church, was staging a protest from Friday onwards against the HC direction.



According to a member of the Jacobite faction it was at 5 am in the morning when the police used force to enter the church and takeover the custody of the church. "Hundreds of faithful including Bishops were present in the church premises and the police had to arrest and remove them from the premises. During the ruckus, some faithful suffered minor injuries as well," said a faithful.



Among those arrested include hundreds of faithful and also Joseph Mar Gregorios, Metropolitan Trustee of the Jacobite Church and Kuriakose Mar Theophilos, spokesperson of the Church.

"There are about 2500 Jacobite families and the Orthodox families are very less compared to this. Justice is again denied for us," said Fr Sleeba Paul Vattavelil, priest trustee of the Jacobite Church.

The High Court is slated to hear a petition from the Jacobite faction on Monday in the church dispute. The Marthoman Church is believed to be about 1500 years old.

Meanwhile, steps are also adopted by the revenue department to takeover the Onakoor Sehiyon Jacobite church, also in Ernakulam district. According to sources, around 15 Jacobite members are protesting inside the church against the move.

In 2017, the SC had ruled in favour of the Orthodox faction in the century-old dispute.