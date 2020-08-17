STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Death toll from airplane accident at Kozhikode airport rises to 19

Officials with the private hospital which was treating him told TNIE that the person died due to cardiac arrest at 10.30 PM on Sunday.

The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 onboard overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode airport on Friday night killing up to 19 people.

The death toll in the Air India Express flight accident at Kozhikode has risen to 19 (Photo | EPS)

MALAPPURAM: One more person who had been under treatment with severe injuries from the airplane crash at Kozhikode airport died on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Aravindakshan, 68, a resident of Thiruvali. He sustained serious leg and rib injuries. Officials with the private hospital told TNIE that the person died due to cardiac arrest at 10.30 PM on Sunday. With the death, the toll from the accident has rised to 19.

The hospital authorities said the person was actually recovering from the injuries."He suffered severe injuries in the accident, but he was on a recovery stage from those injuries. But the sudden cardiac arrest led to the death," said an official with the hospital.

Aravindakshan's antigen test conducted after the death to find out Covid 19 infection came out negative on the same day. After post mortem, the body of the person will be handed over to the family members.

After the accident, as many as 17 people were admitted to this private hospital alone. Among them, 9 people are still under treatment. While seven people were discharged from the hospital, one person died.  

According to the medical bulletin released on Sunday evening, as many as 61 people who were injured in the airplane crash at Kozhikode airport are still under treatment at various hospitals in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. The condition of 49 people is stable and 11 persons critical. One person is still on ventilator support.

The airplane accident at Kozhikode aiport occured on August 7. An Air India Express plane, which was repatriating Indians stranded in Dubai, overshot the runway of the airport, injuring more than 150 out of the total 184 passengers onboard. It was India’s worst passenger aircraft accident since 2010. Among the six crew members, Pilot (Deepak Sathe) and Co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar also died.

