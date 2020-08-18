ED can continue probe against Ibrahim Kunju: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday made it clear that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) can continue their investigation against former PWD Minister V K Ibrahim Kunju in the alleged money laundering case and Palarivattom flyover corruption case.

Justice Sunil Thomas issued the order on a petition filed by Gireesh Babu of Kalamassery seeking investigation against Kunju. Enforcement Directorate informed the court that it has launched an investigation into the alleged money laundering and financial irregularities. The court directed the agency to conduct the probe as per law and to bring the matter into its logical conclusion.