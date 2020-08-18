STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

ED can continue probe against Ibrahim Kunju: Kerala HC

Justice Sunil Thomas issued the order on a petition filed by Gireesh Babu of Kalamassery seeking investigation against Kunju.

Published: 18th August 2020 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday made it clear that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) can continue their investigation against former PWD Minister V K Ibrahim Kunju in the alleged money laundering case and Palarivattom flyover corruption case.

Justice Sunil Thomas issued the order on a petition filed by Gireesh Babu of Kalamassery seeking investigation against Kunju. Enforcement Directorate informed the court that it has launched an investigation into the alleged money laundering and financial irregularities. The court directed the agency to conduct the probe as per law and to bring the matter into its logical conclusion. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala High Court Ibrahim Kunju Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp