Govt nod to celebrate Onam with restrictions

Amid Covid restrictions, the government has issued its nod for dine-in at restaurants and hotels during Onam season. The hotels would be permitted to remain open till 9 pm.

Published: 18th August 2020 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid Covid restrictions, the government has issued its nod for dine-in at restaurants and hotels during Onam season. The hotels would be permitted to remain open till 9 pm. The government has decided to allow Onam celebrations albeit with restrictions. No public Onam celebrations and Onam sadya will be allowed. A high-level meeting chaired by the chief minister decided to allow Onam celebrations, but in adherence to Covid restrictions. 

In view of the increase in Covid cases and Onam rush, there will be more precautionary measures in place. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed district collectors to call a meeting of traders. Police should ensure social distancing in public places. No public celebrations or sadya would be allowed. Shops can remain open from 7 am to 7 pm. Dine-in at restaurants would be allowed with social distancing norms. Dine-in is being allowed in restaurants for the first time since March. Orders in this regard would be issued soon. 

The high-level meeting observed that most hotels and resorts have remained closed for some time now, so permission would be given to these to open and operate, only after proper disinfection and according to Covid protocol. The state health department has been asked to come up with guidelines for proper precautions in place with respect to inflow of flowers from other states.

District collectors and the health department have also been directed to increase Covid testing. Considering the possible rush of people from outside, the health department should take measures for increased testing. Departments have been asked to run campaigns on Covid prevention measures, including wearing masks, especially aiming at youngsters. 

In another important decision, the chief minister said fishermen will be exempted from the mandatory Covid test followed in some districts before going to sea. Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta, State Police Chief Loknath Behera, Revenue Principal Secretary A Jayathilak, Health Secretary Rajan Khobragade were among those who attended the meeting.

Cautious move
District collectors and the health department have been directed to increase Covid testing. Departments have been asked to run campaigns on Covid prevention measures, especially aiming at youngsters. 

Low-key affair
No public Onam celebrations or sadya
Dine-in at restaurants allowed
No mandatory Covid test for fishermen before going to sea

