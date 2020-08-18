STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Local body polls to be held adhering to Covid protocol: SEC

While the Election Commission is planning to hold the local body polls towards the end of October, campaigns by political parties will be regulated strictly.

Published: 18th August 2020 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stressing that elections to the local self-governments (LSG) in the state will not be postponed, State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran said here on Monday that the polls will be held adhering to the Covid-19 protocol.The date will be finalised only after discussions with the government and various political parties, Bhaskaran told mediapersons after a meeting with health department officials on the conduct of elections in accordance with pandemic control measures.

While the Election Commission is planning to hold the local body polls towards the end of October, campaigns by political parties will be regulated strictly. Not more than three persons can be part of political parties’ door-to-door campaigns while the Covid protocol will be in force during the entire campaigning process.

“A fresh protocol will be prepared by the health department for the election. SEC will initiate Covid containment measures for officers deputed for election duty. The health department will create awareness among the people, political parties and officers,” Bhaskaran said.

