STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

‘Pettimudi not in landslide hazard zone’

Pettimudi is located deep inside the hills and a tea estate.

Published: 18th August 2020 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Search for missing persons progressing at the landslide site at Pettimudi in Rajamala near Munnar | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The estate lanes at Pettimudi, which were swept away by a massive landslide on August 6, were not located in any of the hazard zones listed on the landslide susceptibility maps prepared by the National Centre for Earth Science Studies, the government said in an additional statement submitted before the Kerala High Court. 

Pettimudi is located deep inside the hills and a tea estate. From available information, the land started giving away from a degraded forest area upstream of the tea estate following which the mass of earth came rolling down over 2 kms mobilizing momentum and material due to vertical and lateral scouring.  Even in normal times, such remote hilly areas do not have civilian communication systems such as mobile phones to inform the authorities.

The nearest BSNL optical fibre line ends almost 30 kms away from the site, the report said.Though Fire and Rescue Services and Police were moved to the site from Munnar, their movement was hampered as the Periyavara bridge was washed away and hence had to take a circuitous route to the site. It was local first responders from the nearby villages who rushed to the spot and launched rescue operation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pettimudi Pettimudi landslide
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp