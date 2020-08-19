Govt move to bring in ordinance for postal votes invites Opposition’s wrath

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ahead of the local body polls, the Left government is set to bring in an ordinance that could kick up major political controversies in the state. An ongoing move to allow postal voting for Covid patients, those in quarantine and voters in containment zones in the local body polls has drawn flak from the Opposition UDF. The cabinet will soon consider the draft for bringing in an Ordinance to amend the Kerala Panchayati Raj and Municipalities Act. The draft, now getting ready in the Local Self Government Department, is based on a proposal from the State Election Commission suggesting proxy/postal votes for the elderly, patients and those in quarantine.

“Considering the possibility of manipulations, the proxy voting suggestion won’t be accepted. Similarly, the proposal for those above 65 years will be shelved as it’s contradictory to the Central Election Commission move to allow postal ballot for those above 80 years,” said sources, adding that the government is considering modifications, including postal votes for those in containment zones too. The move has invited severe criticism from the UDF, as it feels the Ordinance can be politically misused.

Terming it highly impractical, Congress leader K C Joseph said it challenges the secrecy of voting. He criticised the Commission for not holding any discussions with other political parties.“In such a limited time and that too with Covid restrictions in place, we can’t ensure timely delivery of postal ballots. At a time when voters are influenced even at polling booths, chances are high that voters are intimidated, if such a decision is taken. It’s an arbitrary move,” Joseph alleged.

The State Election Commission recently mooted a proposal to allow proxy/postal votes for patients, those in quarantine and those above 65 years. “Covid-19 patients and those in quarantine cannot cast votes directly. We have proposed that they should be permitted to cast proxy or postal votes. As per existing rules proxy votes are not allowed. Only if this is amended, the said facility can be allowed. Hence the proposal has been put forward. The government is currently looking into the same,” said Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran.