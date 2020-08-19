STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Govt move to bring in ordinance for postal votes invites Opposition’s wrath

Ahead of the local body polls, the Left government is set to bring in an ordinance that could kick up major political controversies in the state.

Published: 19th August 2020 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala assembly house

Kerala assembly house (Photo | PTI)

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ahead of the local body polls, the Left government is set to bring in an ordinance that could kick up major political controversies in the state. An ongoing move to allow postal voting for Covid patients, those in quarantine and voters in containment zones in the local body polls has drawn flak from the Opposition UDF. The cabinet will soon consider the draft for bringing in an Ordinance to amend the Kerala Panchayati Raj and Municipalities Act. The draft, now getting ready in the Local Self Government Department, is based on a proposal from the State Election Commission suggesting proxy/postal votes for the elderly, patients and those in quarantine.

“Considering the possibility of manipulations, the proxy voting suggestion won’t be accepted. Similarly, the proposal for those above 65 years will be shelved as it’s contradictory to the Central Election Commission move to allow postal ballot for those above 80 years,” said sources, adding that the government is considering modifications, including postal votes for those in containment zones too. The move has invited severe criticism from the UDF, as it feels the Ordinance can be politically misused.

Terming it highly impractical, Congress leader K C Joseph said it challenges the secrecy of voting. He criticised the Commission for not holding any discussions with other political parties.“In such a limited time and that too with Covid restrictions in place, we can’t ensure timely delivery of postal ballots. At a time when voters are influenced even at polling booths, chances are high that voters are intimidated, if such a decision is taken. It’s an arbitrary move,” Joseph alleged.

The State Election Commission recently mooted a proposal to allow proxy/postal votes for patients, those in quarantine and those above 65 years. “Covid-19 patients and those in quarantine cannot cast votes directly. We have proposed that they should be permitted to cast proxy or postal votes. As per existing rules proxy votes are not allowed. Only if this is amended, the said facility can be allowed. Hence the proposal has been put forward. The government is currently looking into the same,” said Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ordinance postal votes Covid patients LDF
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp