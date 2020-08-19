Husband throws acid on panchayat vice-president in Idukki

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A woman panchayat vice-president suffered burns after her husband threw acid on her at Murickassery in Vathikudy panchayat of Idukki district on Tuesday. The injured, identified as PR Sreeja was attacked with acid by her husband Anil of Pottananickal house on Tuesday evening. Murickassery police arrested Anil.

According to the police, a family dispute between Sreeja and Anil led to the incident. “Anil brought Sreeja to the Vathikudy panchayat office in the morning to attend a committee meeting there. Anil had told Sreeja that they would return home together and he would wait outside the office till her meeting was over. However, after the meeting ended, Sreeja went to her family house at Murickassery without informing Anil,” sources said.

Infuriated by this, Anil went to the house at Murickassery and threw acid on her face and neck.Sreeja was taken to a private hospital at Murickassery first and later to a private hospital in Kochi. Anil will be produced before the court on Wednesday.