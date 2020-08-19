Kerala Congress (M): Jose faction to abstain from Rajya Sabha election

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Even as the tussle between PJ Joseph and Jose K Mani factions in Kerala Congress (M) continues, the Jose faction has decided to abstain from the voting to elect the Rajya Sabha member from the state which is slated to be held on August 24. The decision was announced by Jose K Mani here on Tuesday.Earlier, a high-power committee meeting of the Jose faction had entrusted the party parliamentary committee to take a decision on the matter.

Speaking to reporters, Jose said the party parliamentary committee has decided to continue its independent stance and hence decided to abstain from voting. He added that KC (M) MLA Roshy Augustine would issue a whip with regard to the voting in RS polls, which will be applicable to all KC (M) MLAs, including P J Joseph. Meanwhile, he evaded queries on Jose faction’s stance on the no-confidence motion to be moved by the Opposition in the Assembly. He said his party would take a decision later.

Meanwhile, P J Joseph dismissed Jose’s claim and said Mons Joseph, who is with Joseph faction, is authorised to issue whip to KC (M) MLAs. Joseph said he would initiate legal action against party MLAs if they violate party whip.