STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala cops upset over early arrival of asura king Maveli to raise COVID-19 awareness

The City Police Commissioner's decision to conduct COVID-19 awareness programmes led by the prematurely-arrived Maveli -- the king is two weeks ahead of his usual schedule -- has rattled cops

Published: 19th August 2020 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Updhyay gives instructions to a man dressed up as Maveli, at Palayam market in Thiruvananthapuram

City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Updhyay gives instructions to a man dressed up as Maveli, at Palayam market in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The arrival of Maveli, the mythical king whose reign is celebrated in Kerala during Onam, usually ushers in warmth and festivities. However, the early arrival of the asura king this year has left police personnel in Thiruvananthapuram in a tight spot.

The City Police Commissioner's decision to conduct COVID-19 awareness programmes led by the prematurely-arrived Maveli -- the king is two weeks ahead of his usual schedule -- has rattled cops.

The reason is simple. To be decked up as Maveli, either the cops should squeeze out time from their already crammed schedule or they need to find someone who is willing to play the role for a fee. Both are unacceptable to the men in uniform, who have been toiling hard after being tasked with additional COVID duties.

As per the order of Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay, five cops from each police station led by Maveli were to deliver awareness messages to the public on COVID safety practices and social distancing. However, the move did not go down well with the policemen, who felt they have to pay a price for the king's visit this time.

"Cops are overburdened with their routine work and additional responsibilities related to COVID-19. In this scenario, we cannot ask anyone in the station to don the role of Maveli. If we have to rope in a civilian to don the role, he needs to be paid well and that expense have to be footed by us. It will cost at least Rs 3000 per day," said a station house officer in the city limits.

As the displeasure of the cops over the matter became evident, the Commissioner toned down his order and told the media that fielding Maveli is not compulsory and the cops need not dress up like him. The programme was planned to sensitize the public about how to celebrate Onam during the time of the pandemic, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maveli Onam COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp