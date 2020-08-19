Kerala landslide: Eight-year-old boy's body recovered from Pettimudi, eight others still missing

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: With the recovery of one more body on Wednesday, the death toll in the Pettimudi landslip mishap climbed to 62. A team of experts from Chennai led the rescue operations with ground-penetrating radars (GPRs) capable of detecting bodies buried under mounds of earth.

The body of eight-year-old Vishnu, son of Kannan, was recovered from the gravel bank area near Pettimudi. The officials also identified the body that was recovered from the landslide site on Tuesday to be that of Murukan, 49, son of Ponnayya.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to recover the bodies of eight others who are still missing. A team of rescue workers led by NDRF and the Fire and Rescue Services have been on a mission for the past 13 days to find the missing people.

Equipped with earthmovers, concrete cutters, sledgehammers and chainsaws, they have been clearing the debris 11 hours daily, regardless of incessant rain still lashing the area. Due to inclement weather, the authorities had to temporarily stop search operations using sniffer dogs on Tuesday. However, the help of the dog squad will be sought once the weather improves.

The authorities have also sought the help of local residents who are aware of the location and the river flowing nearby the settlement. However, the district administration said it hasn't decided to call off search operations. The rescue operations will continue till the last victim is found, it said.