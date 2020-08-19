STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala landslide: Eight-year-old boy's body recovered from Pettimudi, eight others still missing

A team of rescue workers led by NDRF and the Fire and Rescue Services have been on a mission for the past 13 days to find the missing people.

Published: 19th August 2020 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 09:58 PM   |  A+A-

Idukki landslide

NDRF personnel engaged in rescue operation at Rajamala, Idukki where a landslide has killed over 50 people. (File photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: With the recovery of one more body on Wednesday, the death toll in the Pettimudi landslip mishap climbed to 62. A team of experts from Chennai led the rescue operations with ground-penetrating radars (GPRs) capable of detecting bodies buried under mounds of earth.

The body of eight-year-old Vishnu, son of Kannan, was recovered from the gravel bank area near Pettimudi. The officials also identified the body that was recovered from the landslide site on Tuesday to be that of Murukan, 49, son of Ponnayya.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to recover the bodies of eight others who are still missing. A team of rescue workers led by NDRF and the Fire and Rescue Services have been on a mission for the past 13 days to find the missing people.

Equipped with earthmovers, concrete cutters, sledgehammers and chainsaws, they have been clearing the debris 11 hours daily, regardless of incessant rain still lashing the area. Due to inclement weather, the authorities had to temporarily stop search operations using sniffer dogs on Tuesday. However, the help of the dog squad will be sought once the weather improves.

The authorities have also sought the help of local residents who are aware of the location and the river flowing nearby the settlement. However, the district administration said it hasn't decided to call off search operations. The rescue operations will continue till the last victim is found, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pettimudi landslip Pettimudi landslide Kerala landslide Rajamala rescue work
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Sushant Death: Mumbai Police to hand over case to CBI, thanks to SC
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp