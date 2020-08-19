Outdoor spraying, fumigation no virus killers

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid-19 pandemic has brought about a sea change in our appreciation about the need for cleanliness and disinfection in public spaces. Extensive efforts are being made by the Health Department, by spraying and fumigating streets and marketplaces, to contain the virus.

Though experts agree that such measures improve overall public health standards, the jury is still out on the measures’ efficacy in eliminating the SARS-CoV-2 virus or other pathogens. According to World Health Organisation, spraying or fumigation of outdoor spaces to kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus will be ineffective, as the disinfectant will be rendered inactive by the dirt and debris on outdoor surfaces. Generally, the Health Department undertakes fumigation and spraying of disinfectants in any area that sees a spurt in Covid cases, as well as in buildings and offices from where Covid cases are reported.

“It is pointless to spray disinfectant all over within office spaces and in public places, as Covid mainly spreads through droplets and aerosols. In office spaces and shared vehicles, surfaces that are constantly touched, like doorknobs, may be identified and wiped, instead of sprayed, with a disinfectant,” said Dr Anup R Warrier, Infectious Disease expert.

Spraying individuals with disinfectants (such as in a tunnel, cabinet, or chamber) is not recommended under any circumstance. “Spraying sodium hypochlorite or hydrogen peroxide on a person serves no useful purpose. Moreover, spraying disinfectants can pose risks to the eyes or lead to respiratory or skin irritations, and other adverse effects,” said Monu Varghese, a pulmonologist. “The reason behind departments’ persistence in using disinfectants is more psychological than practical, as such largescale sanitisation and fumigation efforts help people feel safer. It is a visible manifestation of authorities taking action to fight the pandemic,” said a public health expert.