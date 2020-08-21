STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
High-protein diet for Covid positive inmates of Poojapura Central Jail

On the recommendation of doctors, the quantity of breakfast has also been increased. Currently, chappathi and upma are being served alternatively as menu for breakfast.

Published: 21st August 2020

Poojapura jail, Central prison in Thiruvananthapuram

Central prison in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The prison department has revised the diet for Covid positive inmates of  the Central Jail in Poojapura. As many as 470 inmates of the jail had tested positive, making it one of the biggest Covid hotspots in the state.

The infected prisoners, housed at the quarantine facility within the prison complex, are now being provided protein-rich food apart from the usual prison diet. Nirmalanandan Nair, superintendent of the prison,  said the dietary addition has been made on the recommendation of  doctors. The infected inmates are now provided 200ml of milk, one egg and ginger coffee. From Friday onwards, the menu will be supplemented with banana, lemon and bread.

On the recommendation of doctors, the quantity of breakfast has also been increased. Currently, chappathi and upma are being served alternatively as menu for breakfast. Under the revised diet,  Covid-infected inmates will get chappathi made of 250grams of wheat flour and upma made of 200grams of rava (for normal prisoners it’s 200grams and 150grams, respectively). The superintendent said the diet was modified with the intention of providing more nourishment to the infected persons so that they can recoup fast.

A prison source said the diet was modified to enhance the intake of protein and fibre by the inmates. “Lemon is provided because it is rich in Vitamin C and can boost immunity. Bread is provided so that the prisoners can satiate their hunger pangs during the night time since dinner is served quite early. An infected prisoner is entitled to three slices of bread, one lemon and a banana per day,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the non-Covid inmates are also demanding the revised diet saying they stand the risk of becoming infected. “Some of the prisoners who had tested negative have also requested the revised diet. They argue that they also stand the risk of getting infected and hence need an improved diet,” said a jail official.

