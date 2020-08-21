STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jacobite church taken over

The church will remain under police security until it gets reopened. The tahsildar will hand over the keys to the Orthodox faction after assessing the situation.

The faithful try to prevent the taking over of Marthasmooni church at Thiruvarppu | Express

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Kottayam district administration took over the St Marthasmooni Jacobite Syrian Church and its annexes at Thiruvarppu on Thursday, following a High Court order to this effect. Kottayam tahsildar P G Rajendrababu led the proceedings as per the directions of District Collector M Anjana. The proceedings which commenced around 5am lasted till 8am. “A report on the takeover has been submitted to the Collector,” Rajendrababu said.

A group of believers and Metropolitan Thomas Mor Alexandrios, who was staying in the annexe, were removed with the help of the police. Officers of Revenue, Health, and Fire and Rescue forces also took part in the proceedings, which were completed peacefully despite initial protests by the faithful. The church building, the Bishop house, and its annexes were sealed in the presence of Kottayam Revenue Divisional Officer Jolly Joseph. “Though they protested initially,  we were able to convince them with the court order. The metropolitan also vacated the Bishop house soon,” said an official. The church will remain under police security until it gets reopened. The tahsildar will hand over the keys to the Orthodox faction after assessing the situation.

Meanwhile, Kumarakom police booked cases against 50 persons under the Epidemic Disease Ordinance 2020 for violating social distancing guidelines during the protest. Kottayam tahsildar had held talks with the church authorities a day before the takeover to ensure peaceful proceedings.

