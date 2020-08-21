STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jacobite faction decides to end all relations with the Orthodox

Orthodox Church reacted to the decision by saying there is no point in holding discussions with those who do not obey court orders.

Faithful disperse from St Mary’s Jacobite Syrian Church, Poothrikka, after the district administration took over the church on Tuesday | Express

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: IN the wake of the district administration taking over its churches, the Malankara Jacobite Syrian Church on Thursday decided to end all hitherto accepted sacramental and worship relations with the Orthodox faction. The direct implication of the decision, taken at the urgent Synod meeting at the Patriarchal Centre in Puthencruz, will be on weddings and baptism. The Synod also decided to strengthen the relations with the Marthoma Church.

“We’ve tried all kinds of negotiations, but the Orthodox faction has been adamant in keeping the doors to peace shut. So we won’t recognise the Myron (holy oil used in rituals like Confirmation) used by the Orthodox faction anymore. For instance, if someone from the Orthodox faction has to marry a Jacobite, then that person will have to get Confirmation again. If a child is baptised at a church of the other faction, then he/she has to be given Confirmation using the Myron blessed by the patriarch again,” said Jacobite Church spokesperson Kuriakose Mar Theophilose.

Orthodox Church reacted to the decision by saying there is no point in holding discussions with those who do not obey court orders. “Efforts by the Jacobite faction to overturn the judicial process by criticising courts won’t work,” said Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Catholicos Baselios Paulose II.

The Jacobite Church Catholicos will release a set of guidelines regarding the new decisions. The faction has so far recognised the sacraments of Orthodox faction making it possible for members of one faction to marry from the other. The Synod also decided to urge the government to take necessary action to ensure the right to worship in the churches for the Jacobites. “Demanding intervention, Metropolitans will hold a hunger strike in Thiruvananthapuram following Covid norms,” Theophilose said.

The Synod condemned the police actions especially at Mulanthuruthy, which saw the faction being forcibly removed from church premises. All Jacobite churches will hold protests on Sunday. “The Synod has also decided there will be no more talks with the other faction unless they decide to stop the taking over of the churches,” said Theophilose. As many as 20 metropolitans attended the Synod meeting, led by Metropolitan Trustee Joseph Mar Gregorious.

Orthodox Jacobite
