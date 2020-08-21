Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own

Vishnuprasad K P By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The six-year-old boy from Tirur, who has been wowing netizens with his expert rendition of songs on a marble slab using two wooden sticks, now has a brand new chenda and a drumset of his own to play out his beats. Abhishek K, a native of B P Angadi, had become an overnight star after a video clip of him playing classic Malayalam songs ‘Sangeethame amara sallapame’ and ‘Angopangam swaramukharam’ on the marble slab made waves on social media, with thousands of people liking and sharing it.

The video also caught the eye of two popular Malayalam actors, Jayaram and Unni Mukundan, who went on to present him with gifts to nurture his talent. “Jayaram gifted him a chenda, while Unni Mukundan gave him a drum set. Jayaram’s associate filmmaker Vijeesh Mani was the one who brought the gift here. Unni Mukundan’s fans association members came with the drum set,” said Sumesh K, Abhishek’s father. He said Abhishek had begun to display a talent for drumming from the age of three. “One of our neighbours is part of a band set group in the area. He mentored Abhishek. Now, the kid can perfectly play out the beats of at least a few songs,” he said.

Now that he has garnered recognition from across the nation, Abhishek, who earlier wanted to be part of his neighbour’s band set team, has bigger dreams. “I will practice well and improve my skills,” he promised.