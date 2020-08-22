STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In praise of Mother, Suchetha Satish's new song goes viral

The original version of Ma Thujhe Salam released by Mohanlal on August 13 on his official Twitter and Facebook, has already become a hit on YouTube and Facebook.

Published: 22nd August 2020

Suchetha Satish

Suchetha Satish. (Photo| YouTube grab)

By M A Rajeev Kumar
Express News Service

KANNUR: Once again, the wonder girl from Kannur -- Suchetha Satish who is currently living with her parents in Dubai, has stormed the social media with her new song "Miracle called Mother".

The original version of Ma Thujhe Salam released by Mohanlal on August 13 on his official Twitter and Facebook, has already become a hit on YouTube and Facebook.

The 15-year-old girl had grabbed the headlines earlier for her extraordinary skills as she sang in 102 languages in a six-hour-long concert in 2018. She is the world record holder for most languages sung during one concert and the longest live singing concert by a child. Daughter of Dr Satish and Sumita Ayyillath, Suchetha is a standard 10 student of Dubai Indian High School.

"The idea just occurred to her mother Sumita and then the song happened with the involvement of some artists who had once lived together in Dubai. They had done so many stage shows and albums under the banner Urvashi Theatres, and now they have joined together again to do this song," said Dr Satish, father of Suchetha. "It was a perfect product of the times as the artists who participated in the venture couldn't sit together to work it out due to lockdown restrictions and the changed scenario across the world," he said.

The music was composed by Dr Vimal Kumar Kalipurayath, a dentist working in Dubai and the orchestration was done by Godwin Francis (flute), Vijay Krish (Rhythm), Denzil Tom (Lead guitar) and Sagar Sidhan (Bass guitar) . Of these, Godwin is in Bengaluru and Denzil is in Mangaluru.  

"The song extols the greatness of the concept of Mother, which is the embodiment of unconditional love and sacrifice. We don't have to wait for a day to praise Mother. That's what we are trying to communicate through the song," said Satish. The Hindi version of the song was released by Mohanlal on August 13 and the Tamil version, Amma Unakku En Kodi Kodi Vanakkam," was released by Vijay Yesudas on the same day. The lyrics in Tamil were translated from Hindi by Kriss Venugopal.
 

