IT firms under GTech welcome decision to privatise Thiruvananthapuram airport

According to GTech, the government’s vision to transform the city into a world class knowledge hub could only be achieved by establishing proper air connectivity.

Published: 22nd August 2020

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Welcoming the decision to privatise the Thiruvananthapuram airport, IT firms under the Group of Technology Companies (GTech) urged the state government to support the airport expansion plans and set development milestones. It may be recalled that the Central government has decided to hand over the airport to Adani Enterprises Ltd on a 50-year lease.

According to GTech, the government’s vision to transform the city into a world class knowledge hub could only be achieved by establishing proper air connectivity. A state-of-the-art airport with modern amenities will significantly increase air connectivity, promote economic development, and attract new investment to Thiruvananthapuram and other southern districts, said a statement. 

“If proper checks and balances are put in place, we believe this decision will result in a sustainable model. We are hopeful of seeing the airport getting back to its original glory and grow further,” said Sunil Jose, chairman, GTech.

The IT industry had earlier raised the issue of poor air connectivity to the capital district. The situation had led to higher cost of business travel, loss of business opportunities, and inability to attract top talent from the rest of the country. However, the IT body also wanted the government to closely monitoring of the expansion process. Establishing a proper governance framework as part of the lease will ensure the successful operation of the Thiruvananthapuram airport, said Binu Jacob, secretary, GTech.

