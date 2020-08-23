Mar Thoma Church expresses solidarity with Jacobite faction

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Close on the heels of the takeover of Jacobites’ churches in Ernakulam and Kottayam districts earlier this week, Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan, head of the Mar Thoma Syrian Church, on Thursday wrote to Joseph Mar Gregorios, Metropolitan trustee of the Jacobite Church, expressing ‘his personal solidarity in the pain and assurance of the Church for further guidance’.

For the Jacobites, who were plunged into despair, following the takeover of churches, including the Mulanthuruthy Marthoman Church, Onakoor Sehiyon Jacobite Church, and the Piravom Church, the letter comes as a big support.

The recent Synod meeting of the Jacobite Church had decided to strengthen its relationship with the Mar Thoma Church. Mar Thoma Metropolitan deeply criticised the unfolding of events at the Mulanthuruthy church.

“Democracy cannot accept this injustice, though some people say this is justice. Three thousand families who have constructed the church and had worshipped there for centuries were thrown out to the streets while less than two hundred families who were defiant and did not follow the centuries-old faith practised there are being given possession of the property. A minority enjoys what the majority has contributed. May God give wisdom and diligence to the people who earned the property not to bring shame to the Christian faith,” the letter said.

​“The ecumenism in India considers these events to be shameful to the Christian faith and the cause for which Christ died. But the risen Lord is our hope,” said the Mar Thoma Metropolitan.