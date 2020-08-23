STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Mar Thoma Church expresses solidarity with Jacobite faction

The recent Synod meeting of the Jacobite Church had decided to strengthen its relationship with the Mar Thoma Church. 

Published: 23rd August 2020 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

church-Christians

Mar Thoma Metropolitan deeply criticised the unfolding of events at the Mulanthuruthy church. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Close on the heels of the takeover of Jacobites’ churches in Ernakulam and Kottayam districts earlier this week, Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan, head of the Mar Thoma Syrian Church, on Thursday wrote to Joseph Mar Gregorios, Metropolitan trustee of the Jacobite Church, expressing ‘his personal solidarity in the pain and assurance of the Church for further guidance’. 

For the Jacobites, who were plunged into despair, following the takeover of churches, including the Mulanthuruthy Marthoman Church, Onakoor Sehiyon Jacobite Church, and the Piravom Church, the letter comes as a big support. 

The recent Synod meeting of the Jacobite Church had decided to strengthen its relationship with the Mar Thoma Church. Mar Thoma Metropolitan deeply criticised the unfolding of events at the Mulanthuruthy church. 

“Democracy cannot accept this injustice, though some people say this is justice. Three thousand families who have constructed the church and had worshipped there for centuries were thrown out to the streets while less than two hundred families who were defiant and did not follow the centuries-old faith practised there are being given possession of the property. A minority enjoys what the majority has contributed. May God give wisdom and diligence to the people who earned the property not to bring shame to the Christian faith,” the letter said. 

​“The ecumenism in India considers these events to be shameful to the Christian faith and the cause for which Christ died. But the risen Lord is our hope,” said the Mar Thoma Metropolitan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan Mar Thoma Syrian Church
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp