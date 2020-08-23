STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

UAE aid to Education Minister KT Jaleel on Centre's probe radar

In a Facebook post, Jaleel had admitted to receiving aid from the UAE Consulate in the form of Ramadan kit worth Rs 5 lakh.

Published: 23rd August 2020 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

KT Jaleel

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what may spell more trouble for Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel, the Centre has reportedly decided to probe whether the minister violated the foreign exchange rules while receiving the assistance from the UAE Consulate. 

In a Facebook post, Jaleel had admitted to receiving aid from the UAE Consulate in the form of Ramadan kit worth Rs 5 lakh. The minister had directly dealt with the consulate to avail of the aid. In the wake of the revelation, the Centre was flooded with numerous complaints against him.

Jaleel’s decision to distribute copies of Holy Quran given by the UAE Consulate is also under a cloud. Sources said the possibility of Central agencies joining the Union finance ministry’s probe cannot be ruled out. Jaleel said he was ready to face any kind of probe.

“I’ve nothing to fear. I’ve already clarified that I’m ready to face any kind of investigation by any agency,” he said. The minister, who is in quarantine, has been directed to extend the self-isolation period after his gunman tested positive for Covid-19. Jaleel said he was available on phone for any queries.

Life Mission: ED notice to chief secretary

The Enforcement Directorate has sent a notice to Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta seeking clarification on whether Centre’s permission was obtained before entering into an agreement with a foreign institution for the project. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UAE Consulate KT Jaleel
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp