UAE aid to Education Minister KT Jaleel on Centre's probe radar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what may spell more trouble for Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel, the Centre has reportedly decided to probe whether the minister violated the foreign exchange rules while receiving the assistance from the UAE Consulate.

In a Facebook post, Jaleel had admitted to receiving aid from the UAE Consulate in the form of Ramadan kit worth Rs 5 lakh. The minister had directly dealt with the consulate to avail of the aid. In the wake of the revelation, the Centre was flooded with numerous complaints against him.

Jaleel’s decision to distribute copies of Holy Quran given by the UAE Consulate is also under a cloud. Sources said the possibility of Central agencies joining the Union finance ministry’s probe cannot be ruled out. Jaleel said he was ready to face any kind of probe.

“I’ve nothing to fear. I’ve already clarified that I’m ready to face any kind of investigation by any agency,” he said. The minister, who is in quarantine, has been directed to extend the self-isolation period after his gunman tested positive for Covid-19. Jaleel said he was available on phone for any queries.

Life Mission: ED notice to chief secretary



The Enforcement Directorate has sent a notice to Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta seeking clarification on whether Centre’s permission was obtained before entering into an agreement with a foreign institution for the project.