COVID-19 test conducted before Kerala Assembly session; all MLAs test negative
Published: 24th August 2020 10:45 AM | Last Updated: 24th August 2020 10:45 AM | A+A A-
Prior to the Assembly session being convened, all the legislators and their personal staff were subjected to COVID -19 testing. The ruling front let out a sigh of relief when none of their legislators and their personal staff tested positive for the virus.
But a pall of gloom fell in the Opposition camp when Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnapally was initially reported as COVID 19 positive. But later clarification came that it was his personal staff who had turned positive.
Currently, Eldhose Kunnappilly is in his MLA quarters room where he will have to go on quarantine following coming into contact with his personal staff.
However, unconfirmed reports state that the Perumbavoor MLA will be allowed to vote in the Rajya Sabha election.