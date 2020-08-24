STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

COVID-19 test conducted before Kerala Assembly session; all MLAs test negative

The ruling front let out a sigh of relief when none of their legislators and their personal staff tested positive for the virus.

Published: 24th August 2020 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Covid -19 test being done on Congress MLA K C Joseph at the Legislative Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Covid -19 test being done on Congress MLA K C Joseph at the Legislative Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

Prior to the Assembly session being convened, all the legislators and their personal staff were subjected to COVID -19 testing. The ruling front let out a sigh of relief when none of their legislators and their personal staff tested positive for the virus.

But a pall of gloom fell in the Opposition camp when Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnapally was initially reported as COVID 19 positive. But later clarification came that it was his personal staff who had turned positive.

Prior to the Assembly session, all the legislators and their personal staff were subjected to COVID-19 test. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Currently, Eldhose Kunnappilly is in his MLA quarters room where he will have to go on quarantine following coming into contact with his personal staff.

However, unconfirmed reports state that the Perumbavoor MLA will be allowed to vote in the Rajya Sabha election. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Assembly session Kerala COVID 19 Eldhose Kunnapally
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp