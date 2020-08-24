I-Day fete at Viyyur prison sparks row, NIA case accused moves court

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Independence Day celebrations at the High-Security Prison, Viyyur, became controversial as remand and convicted prisoners in terrorism cases allegedly refrained from the ceremony.

An accused in the Kalamassery bus torching case filed a petition at the NIA Court seeking an inquiry stating that a majority of prisoners in the jail did not take part in the event fearing COVID spread.

There are around 160 prisoners lodged at the High-Security Prison close to the Viyyur Central Jail. On August 15, the jail authorities organised flag hoisting and related events. The prisoners were asked to assemble at a common place for the event.

According to jail officials, around 35 prisoners who have been convicted or remanded in NIA cases decided to keep off from the event. "We have issued a show-cause notice to them. Apart from it, these persons made loud noises from their cell to disrupt the event. The matter has been reported to higher-ups. We are checking provisions for any legal action against them," said a Prisons

Department official who did not want to reveal his name.

However, K A Anoop, ninth accused in Kalamassery bus torching case, filed a petition at the NIA Court stating that they did not take part in the Independence Day celebrations due to COVID threat. In the petition, he alleged the High-Security Prison superintendent has locked them in cells. They have been denied bed and disconnected phone call facility. He requested the court to order an inquiry and

seek a report from the jail superintendent.

According to him, the ceremony was held without following the COVID protocol. According to him, most of the officials in the jail are from the southern districts of Kerala where the COVID spread is severe. Similarly, there are reports that paramilitary persons guarding the jail have contracted the virus.

Advocate Mohammed Sabah who filed the petition for Anoop said prisoners connected to the NIA cases are facing mental torture in the jail. "In fact, around 130 prisoners did not attend the event but only the accused and convicted persons in NIA cases are being targeted. As per the prison norms, the jail authorities should not lock the cells. Here, the officials have locked them in. Similarly, bed

and phone call facilities are denied," he said.

The NIA Court has sought a report from jail superintendent on the incident and allegations raised by Anoop. The court will hear the petition on August 26. The NIA is also collecting information from jail authorities following the incident.

