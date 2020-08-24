STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against airport privatization

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informing the Opposition that the five hour discussion on no-confidence motion will be taken up after the official procedures are over. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Assembly unanimously passed a resolution against handing over of the Trivandrum International Airport to Adani Group on Monday. While presenting the resolution in the house, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Centre's decision to award the airport to Adani is against the interest of the state. The Centre took the decision disregarding the plea and protest of the state.

The CM also made clear that the state cannot cooperate with the Centre in airport privatisation as it is against the interest of the people. 

Commenting on the controversy related to the law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, the Chief Minister said the state government approached the law firm as it is one of the prominent law institutions in the country.

But it doesn't mean that they had any role in fixing the rate quoted in the bidding. The state only sought legal services from them, he said.

While speaking on the occasion, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said a conspiracy was hatched at a higher level to help Adani in the bidding.

He accused that the state has opposed Adani at a time when it stealthily worked in favour of the private player.

The state has fixed the rates based on the advice of the consultancies, he said.

However, considering the larger interest of the state, the Opposition has extended its support for the resolution and resolution was passed unanimously. 

