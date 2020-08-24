Murder accused also involved in smuggling tusks in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police team probing the brutal murder of tribal woman K Chandrika, 34, of Panapatti tribal settlement in Marayur by a three-member gang on Friday night recovered three elephant tusks during the search conducted at the house of one of the accused Manikandan.

The forest department has ordered an inquiry into the possession of tusks by Manikandan. The other two co-accused in the case are minors.

“The countrymade gun used to shoot the woman has been recovered and it will be sent for detailed forensic examination,” said Sunil S, Inspector, Marayur. Officers said the accused had a fight with the victim after she failed to respond to their queries about the tribal forest watchers.