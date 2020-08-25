STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 situation may worsen in Thiruvananthapuram, next three weeks crucial: Minister

At present, 20 percent of the cases in the state are from Thiruvananthapuram. A total of 470 health workers have been infected so far.

Published: 25th August 2020 07:48 PM

Covid -19 test being done on Congress MLA K C Joseph at the Legislative Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Covid -19 test being done on Congress MLA K C Joseph at the Legislative Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Tuesday said the COVID-19 situation in Thiruvananthapuram might escalate in the next three weeks. This has prompted the district administration to come up with a new action plan to tackle the situation. The minister was speaking at a meeting held here at the collectorate.

"At present, 95 percent of cases are infections through local transmission. The district will now be divided into five zones for better coordination. Our aim is to manage the COVID-19 spread with the help of people and maximum public participation. Each ward will form groups to manage the situation and prevent COVID-19 spread on a large scale," said the minister.

District Collector Navjot Khosa said local level teams will work with the concerned local bodies to manage the COVID-19 spread in each ward.

At present, 20 percent of the cases in the state are from Thiruvananthapuram. A total of 470 health workers have been infected so far. Of the 29 clusters here, over 100 people have been infected in 14 of them. The collector urged the public to cooperate with the new regulations.

