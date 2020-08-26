Cases against Congress, BJP leaders for 'trespassing' into Kerala Secretariat after fire

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have registered cases against Congress and BJP leaders for trespassing into the Secretariat premises on Tuesday evening after a fire broke out in the General Administration Department.

The cases were registered against Congress MLA V S Sivakumar, Congress leader Neyyattinkara Sanal, BJP state chief K Surendran and BJP district president V V Rajesh.

The Cantonment police said the cases were for rioting, trespassing and blocking officials from discharging their duties.

The Congress and BJP leaders had entered the Secretariat premises after the fire was reported by media. Later, the police had forcefully evicted the BJP leaders from the place. Chief Secretary Viswas Mehta had said that politicians barging into the Secretariat and delivering political statements was not acceptable.

Meanwhile, the Cantonment police has registered a case on the fire outbreak. The FIR said files on guest house allotments were destroyed in the fire.