Don't drag my name into Thiruvananthapuram airport controversy: Lulu group's Yusuff Ali

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lulu group chairman M A Yusuff Ali on Thursday said he had no role in the controversy pertaining to the Thiruvananthapuram airport’s development project and has appealed not to drag his name into the issue.

In a statement here, he said that it was the central government that decided to hand over the rights to run the Thiruvananthapuram airport to the Adani group.

"The state government of Kerala has taken a stand against the central government on this issue and I have no role in this issue. I have not applied for the rights to run the airport. From the functioning and better performance of other important airports in the country, it is evident that private participation is essential for the development and renovation of airports. I wish that Thiruvananthapuram airport should grow in a similar way," Yusuff Ali said.

Yusuff Ali's clarification comes after statements from certain quarters that the state government and the opposition UDF were opposing the handing over of the Thiruvananthapuram airport to Adani at the behest of Lulu group. "It’s not good for a state like Kerala that any development is stalled due to controversy. Investment can only be attracted if there is development," the Lulu group founder said.

Lulu Group is investing Rs 1,100 crore in Thiruvananthapuram to set up the second largest mall in South India and a luxury business hotel under the Hyatt brand. It will be ready by March next year.



