India's first international women's trade centre to come up in Kerala

Besides serving as a facilitator to launch their own ventures, WTC will enable women entrepreneurs to come forward and participate in international trade

Published: 27th August 2020

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala will set up India's first international women's trade centre (WTC), in consonance with the United Nations sustainable development goals (SDGs), at Angamaly.

"This initiative aims to accelerate women entrepreneurship and secure gender parity while providing women with a safe place away from home to start new businesses, set up or expand, and get their products marketed globally," said Biju Prabhakar, IAS, Secretary, Department of Social Justice, Women & Child Development.

He was making the keynote address at the webinar on ‘Scaling up Opportunities for MSME Women Entrepreneurs in Kerala’ organized by FICCI Kerala State Council.  

Besides serving as a facilitator to launch their own ventures, WTC will enable women entrepreneurs to come forward and participate in international trade, enjoy greater economic benefits and enhance their competitiveness to tap market opportunities. REACH or Resource Enhancement Academy for Career Heights is also aimed at empowering women with the required life-skills to ensure success in life.  

N S K Umesh, IAS, executive director-invest cell, KSIDC, said Kerala has already come across a crisis similar to the Covid19 pandemic in the past. "We have come out successfully of such crisis and Make in Kerala is what is going to matter. NRKs are also coming back in huge numbers. We have to come out with tangible projects,” he said.

WE Mission Kerala of KSIDC aims at scaling up the women-led endeavours through comprehensive support measures. Ecommerce enabling local MSMEs to go global in the Digital Era, www.graameen.in   a venture of Eram Group was the Supporting Partner for the event.
 

