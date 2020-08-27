Interstate daily travellers will no longer require regular pass

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: The district administration has withdrawn the ‘regular pass’ system and opened up four border roads to Karnataka. The decision comes after a High Court order on Wednesday. The district administration had been facing flak from the public, and protest by the Congress and the BJP for closing the border roads.

District Collector D Sajith Babu said daily commuters to Karnataka will not require regular pass. He informed the decision at the meeting of the Corona Core Committee held via video-conference on Wednesday. The system of regular pass has been withdrawn, he said. From now on, daily commuters will have to undergo antigen test and upload the Covid negative certificate on the Covid-19 Jagratha portal. The District Medical Office will make arrangements for antigen testing on the border at Thalappady.

Blockade in border panchayats removed

The collector has opened the roads to Dakshina Kannada at Panathur, Manimoola, Perla, and Jalsoor. Those entering Kerala via Panathur, Manimoola, Perla, and Jalsoor should register on the Jagratha portal and upload Covid negative certificate. Checkposts will be set up on these roads and also in panchayats bordering Karnataka. The panchayats concerned should deploy staff, including medical staff to conduct antigen tests, at these checkpost, the collector said. Border panchayat residents need not register on the portal while entering or returning from Karnataka, he said. However, the panchayat authorities should ensure that those crossing over and returning did not leave their respective panchayats, he said.