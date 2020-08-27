STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Jose faction on its way out of UDF?

The UDF is learnt to have closed their ranks in their move to oust the faction.

Published: 27th August 2020 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With  the UDF leadership toughening its stance against the Jose K Mani faction of the Kerala Congress (M) over the latter’s decision to stay away from the no-confidence motion, Jose and team appear to be on their way out of the coalition. Unless the emergence of a political exigency or any dramatic development, a meeting of the UDF slated for September 3 will formally expel the Jose faction from the coalition. The UDF is learnt to have closed their ranks in their move to oust the faction. At the same time, Jose faction leaders are of the view that no stringent action will be taken by the coalition as there was no option for the Jose faction than to abstain from voting as the UDF had earlier declared its ouster. 

“We could have done nothing as the UDF chairman had announced that we have been ousted. There was no initiative to take us back to the fold as well,” said a Jose faction leader, who wishes to come back to the UDF fold. “Instead of making an ultimatum to vote for the UDF, they should have initiated steps to settle the issues,” the top leader said.

Meanwhile, a section in the Jose faction is keen on migrating to the LDF camp in view of the UDF’s tough stance. This was evident from the statement of Jose faction MLA N Jayaraj. “KC(M) is not in a position to study the political legacy of K M Mani from any others. KC(M) has taken a stance that upheld party’s political entity. However, it was the UDF leadership which ousted the us, violating all the limits of political courtesy,” Jayaraj said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jose K Mani UDF
India Matters
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Only first wife entitled to lay claim on husband's money: HC
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy: Doctors await ICMR trial results as confusion grows
For representational purposes
Govt announces more centres for JEE, NEET to ensure social distancing
Pulwama terrorist attack site. (File Photo | PTI)
Pulwama: NIA used DNA tests to trace evidence that had 'blown to pieces'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala BJP secretary P Sudheer was heckled by the police when he tried to enter the Secretariat following the fire mishap. (Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Secretariat Fire: Angry Opposition burn CM Vijayan's effigy
Rescue workers search for people in the rubble of a collapsed five-storey apartment building in Mahad Tuesday Aug. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: 4-year-old saved after 18 hours, Rescue operations end
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp