STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

'Onam gift for Kerala': Kochi to become Global City

The proposed GIFT City will come up in 220 hectares of land in Aluva Municipality, near the Cochin International Airport

Published: 27th August 2020 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Kochi

A night view of Kochi from Goshree Bridge, Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) has approved the development of the Kochi Global Industrial Finance and Trade (GIFT) City as an early bird project under the Kochi Bangalore Industrial Corridor.

The proposed GIFT City will come up in 220 hectares of land in Aluva Municipality, near the Cochin International Airport. The aim is to bring in investment for the development of trunk infrastructure to the tune of Rs 1,600 crore, besides giving a spur to building public-private partnership infrastructure to the tune of Rs 18,000 crore over 10 years.

“GIFT City is an Onam gift to the people of Kerala. We are planning to complete the land acquisition by February 2021. The master planning agency will start work from early September this year and complete the master plan by February 2021. Activities like MoEF clearance, tenders etc. will start in March 2021 and will be completed by May-June 2021,” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary-Industries (KBIC) who is also heading the Special Projects in Kerala.

The GIFT City will create over 1.20 lakh direct and 3.6 lakh indirect employment opportunities for people of Kerala and have a great multiplier effect on the state's economy. The Global City Project is planned with the financial/business centre as an integral part and will be a growth driver for the city complemented with knowledge-based industries. It would be providing an integrated ecosystem for the development of globally competitive hi-tech services and a financial hub.

“Master planning activities will be completed in eight months and construction work will start after the selection of an agency for construction through a transparent bidding process,” added Sharma.

The state government has accorded administrative sanction for establishing and developing the GIFT City. The government of Kerala has also sanctioned an amount of Rs 540 crore for the acquisition of land which will be the share of the state in the project, Sharma added.

The NICDIT will undertake detailed master planning and preliminary engineering and design report, 3D model, EIA study and environment clearance, developing tender package and BIMmodel, and complete Bid process management in consultation with the state government. Meanwhile, the Union government, through NICDIT, will provide an equal amount as its share in the project. The Centre will also provide additional funds if required for completing the infrastructure works as a soft loan to the special purpose vehicle.

This project will put Kochi on the global map as a destination with state-of-the-art infrastructure. The investment will be able to provide a boost to the development process in the region. It will act as a catalyst for development bringing in additional investments and provide huge direct and indirect employment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kochi GIFT City NICDIT Global City
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp