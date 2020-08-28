STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It’s up to people to celebrate Onam safely: Pinarayi

 It seems the government is taking chances with Covid-19.

Published: 28th August 2020 06:37 AM

The sale of home appliances hasn’t picked up despite stores introducing Onam offers to lure customers , Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It seems the government is taking chances with Covid-19. On one hand, it says the situation is expected to get worse and, on the other, it points out the inappropriateness in enforcing stringent restrictions during Onam celebrations. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the government doesn’t want to upset people’s plans to celebrate Onam and is allowing certain relaxations. The announcement came on a day the recovered cases of Covid crossed the 2,000-mark in the state for the first time. 

“It rests with people to celebrate Onam safely. It has already been made clear that Onam celebrations should get restricted to homes. Following Covid protocols like social distancing, wearing facemasks and hand washing is expected during such celebrations too. The police have been asked to ensure this,” said the CM. In his briefing, the CM said a campaign is being circulated that there is nothing to fear about Covid as it has a low mortality rate and the complications are a rarity. 

“Such campaigns are dangerous. It might influence some sections of people to lower their guard. The result will be disastrous. For a state which has a high density of population, even if the mortality rate is one per cent, the result will be unimaginable,” the CM warned. Though the Covid situation at the national level and in the neighbouring states is worsening, the state is tasting success in keeping the infection transmission and related deaths in check, he said. 

“Controlling the infection transmission has its own merits. Due to the same, there are adequate Covid First-Line Treatment Centres, testing labs, Covid hospitals and other facilities in the state for handling a spurt. Even if an eight-fold increase from the current caseload happens, the state is ready to withstand it,” he added. 

Guidelines for Onam celebrations issued
T’Puram: The government has issued guidelines for Onam celebrations in the wake of Covid-19. An order issued by A Jayathilak, Revenue Secretary, directed district collectors to hold meetings with traders’ bodies on the Covid protocol to be followed. Shops in non-containment zones will remain open from 7am to 9pm. Makeshift markets will be set up to avoid crowding. Entry to markets will be regulated. All shop owners should ensure social distancing and promote cashless transaction and home delivery. Hotels and restaurants should follow social distancing and close at 9pm. Lodgings should disinfect rooms before renting them out to customers. No public celebrations on account of Onam will be allowed.

Flower vendors from other states allowed 
The CM also said the curbs imposed on flower vendors from other states have been eased. Subject to strict regulations, flower vendors from other states will be allowed to carry out sale in the state.  “Those who bring flowers and sell it should wear facemasks. The baskets in which the flowers are being brought should be destroyed later. Flower vendors should follow social distancing and encourage cashless payment by customers,” said the CM.

