110-year-old Kerala woman wins battle against COVID-19, joint oldest survivor in India

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Inspiring doctors and patients alike, a 110-year-old woman from Malappuram district recovered from COVID-19 on Saturday.

Variyath Pathu, a resident of Randathani, has become the oldest person in the state to recover from the disease and the joint oldest in the country. Another 110-year-old woman had recovered from COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu last month.

Pathu tested positive on August 18 after contracting the virus from her daughter. Doctors at the Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) Manjeri said she was showing only mild symptoms of the infection.

"She also cooperated well with the doctors during the treatment. The recovery of Pathu will inspire other COVID patients in the state," said a doctor with the GMCH.

Pathu's family members said they were happy to see her back after recovering from the disease. They also thanked the state government for providing good treatment for Pathu. The centenarian will have to stay in quarantine for 14 more days at her house.

In the last two days, 883 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the district. The health department is going ahead with COVID-19 prevention activities in the district which was badly hit by the pandemic.