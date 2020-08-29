A farm labourer wages decades-long crusade against official apathy

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: N Sadanandan’s fight against bureaucracy has proved to be an example of an average Indian’s relentless fight to secure justice. The 69-year-old farmhand from Cheppad near Kayamkulam is locked in a battle against red tapism for over 32 years now. Though the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had ordered the state chief secretary to pay Sadanandan Rs 18 lakh as compensation for the official apathy which resulted in him being denied loan for self-employment, the implementing officers hid the files and he is now knocking at the doors of the Kerala High Court for justice.

His fight against the bureaucracy began on July 1988 after he had applied for the loan from the Kayamkulam employment office. The Cheppad village officer buried his application for four years. Later, the officer submitted a report to the district collector stating that Sadanandan had an annual income of only Rs 2,400 and the collector cleared it.

However, the employment officer put the order on hold for two years and came up with a fake certificate stating that persons, who had monthly income of more than Rs 50, cannot avail themselves of loan for self-employment. In his quest for justice Sadanandan had gone all the way till the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The rights panel, which found that the official had indeed failed to sanction the loan which Sadanandan applied for, ordered immediate compensation of Rs 25,000 to the petitioner in 2011. N Natarajan, NHRC chief, had said, “Sadanandan is an example of the common man who has to go from one government office to the other to secure justice. A farm labourer’s relentless fight against bureaucracy is relevant in the time of the Right to Services Act,” the order said.

Later fed up with the official apathy, Sadanandan approached the Supreme Court. The court recommended the case to the National Legal Services Authority. After the initial hearing, the case was handed over to the Kerala High Court.

The HC handed over the case to Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KELSA). It is also sitting on the petition for the past 18 months. I again approached the Chief Justice and the Registrar and a directive was issued to KELSA on August 7 to take up the case soon. I have full faith in the judiciary and legal system,” said Sadanandan. Sadanandan, who is now battling osteoporosis, and his 64-year-old wife Podiyamma, reside at Cheppad here.