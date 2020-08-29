STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala COVID report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities

Prepared by the State Death Audit Committee, the findings have reiterated that Covid patients with underlying conditions are more likely to die than healthy persons.

Published: 29th August 2020 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Kerala

Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A higher number of people without travel history dying of Covid-19 and hospital-acquired infection leading to some deaths in the state are among the startling findings in the second volume of the COVID Death Report.

The report released by the health department on Wednesday stated that 44 out of 51 Covid deaths during the audit period were of people who had no travel history.

The study -- which analyzed 49 Covid deaths in July and two in June -- stresses the need for a focused approach among people with comorbidities after it found that 48 of those persons had comorbidities including diabetes, hypertension, and cancer.

The report, however, does not mention the number of patients who contracted the infection from hospitals.

Prepared by the State Death Audit Committee, the findings have reiterated that COVID patients with underlying conditions are more likely to die than healthy persons.

"The finding indicates that a comprehensive plan is imperative for the population group with comorbidities. The state, unfortunately, has a high number of hypertension, diabetes, and cancer cases. Reverse quarantine must be followed strictly and people must lend wholehearted support," an officer who took part in the audit told TNIE.

Meanwhile, some health department officers are of the opinion that the state should follow West Bengal, which has decided to conduct a survey to identify people with comorbidities to bring the death rate down. Reports had earlier pointed out that comorbidity accounts for 90 per cent of the Covid deaths in West Bengal.

"Using Kudumbashree and Asha workers, some data was collected regarding the spread of high-risk groups in a particular area. It needs to be checked whether the data is comprehensive. Or else, it should be updated and intervention programs launched without delay," said a health department officer.

Among other findings, age appears to be an important factor in mortality as the maximum number of deaths (29) were reported in the 60-79 age-group, followed by 14 deaths in the 40-59 age-group. Also, there were no deaths among patients aged below 20. The number of deaths was higher among males, 35 of whom died during the study period.

The first report -- that came out in June -- had analyzed 22 deaths, highlighting fatigability, breathlessness, fever, cough, and diarrhea as the early symptoms in patients at the time of admission.

Also, comorbidity played a major role in worsening the condition, as 19 patients had pre-existing conditions like diabetes, hypertension, cancer, coronary heart diseases and chronic kidney disease.

In August, deaths showed an upward trajectory as per a weekly data analysis.

This month alone has so far reported 194 deaths, out of a total of 267 deaths. The first week of the month (Aug 1 to 7) saw 29 deaths. The toll increased to 37 in the second week (Aug 8 to 14) and the third week reported (Aug 15 to 21) 64 deaths. Between August 22 and 26, as many as 64 deaths were recorded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala COVID 19 Kerala COVID death Covid Death Report
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp