STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Popular Finance fraud: Depositors lose Rs 2,000 crore

Daughters of company’s MD apprehended in New Delhi. Firm’s offices being searched

Published: 29th August 2020 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Popular Finance

Popular Finance

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: In one of the biggest-ever fraud cases of its kind, Popular Finance, the Konni-Vakayar-based non-banking finance firm, allegedly cheated depositors to the tune of around Rs 2,000 crore.

Following a nationwide alert sounded by KG Simon, district police chief, Rinu Maria Thomas and Riya Anna Thomas —daughters of the firm’s managing director and CEO Thomas Daniel — were apprehended at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi airport on Friday. Simon said a team led by Konni CI Rajesh was dispatched to New Delhi to bring them back and as per latest information, the arrested siblings will be flown back here on Saturday.

He said a special team led by Adoor DySP Binukumar is continuing searches at the Vakayar head office of the firm and bank accounts of the directors were frozen on the investigators’ request.The head office of the company was sealed on Friday on the orders of the Pathanamthitta sub-court following a petition filed by a depositor. 

Additionally, in what is seen a clear setback to the depositors, Thomas, who had been on the run for the last couple of days, has filed an insolvency petition. The company, which had a  total of 274 branches, including those in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai,  collected deposits ranging from Rs 1lakh to several crore rupees from about 1,500 depositors by offering high returns. 

Investors got wind of the fraud on Thursday after the firm’s Vakayar office downed its shutters. A former executive of the company, who didn’t want to be named, said there was no transparency in the firm’s operations. When the company was having  a chit fund, several hundred customers were denied timely payment even after maturity of the chit, he said. The company had been functioning without proper licence or clearance. However, the authorities failed to initiate follow-up action on complaints against the company, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
fraud Popular Finance
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Anil Samuel
    Next is m finance based in Kerala
    7 days ago reply
Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp