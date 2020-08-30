STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Frustrated over lack of job, cancellation of PSC list Kerala youth dies by suicide

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 28-year-old youth died by suicide at Karakonam in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday morning allegedly due to 'frustration' over cancellation of Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) list for the appointment of Civil Excise Officers, in which he had secured 77th rank. 

The deceased has been identifed as Anu. He was found hanging in his bedroom by his elder brother. The Parassala police rushed to the spot and recovered a suicide note. 

In the suicide note, he stated that he took this extreme step due to unemployment. 

Anu's parents alleged that he was depressed over the past few days due to lack of job. "He was working hard to get a job in government services. He got disappointed when the PSC list expired recently", Anu's brother said. His parents also said that he was not taking food since the past few days.

According to the police, an inquiry is underway and the body will be shifted to the morgue of Parassala government hospital. 

Meanwhile, tensions prevailed in front of Anu's residence when local MLA CK Hareendran reached the spot and justified the PSC list being cancelled. A group of Yuvamorcha workers tried to manhandle him alleging that the "state government murdered Anu". 

The workers also said that the PSC appointments are being controlled by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Later, a few more Kerala Police teams were rushed to the spot to disperse the protestors. 

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala is expected to visit Anu's residence on Sunday. 

Meanwhile, Youth Congress state president Shafi Parambil MLA alleged that Anu's suicide was an example of the apathy of Kerala PSC. 

BJP state president K Surendran said in Kozhikode that only contract, consultancy and backdoor appointments had taken place in Kerala in the last four years. "It is an irony that Swapna Suresh got Rs 2 lakh salary per month despite having only Class X education. This is the situation in the state", he added.

The Yuvamorcha workers had also staged an agitation at PSC headquarters at Pattom. The Youth Congress workers are set to start a hunger strike in front of PSC office on Monday.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

