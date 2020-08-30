Kerala govt to resume free food kit supply for four more months, increases welfare pension

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With only a few months left for the Assembly elections, the LDF government has started the ball rolling by announcing a slew of projects as part of the 100-days programme.

Announcing the programmes, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the schemes were conceived to tide past the difficulties arose out of Covid-19. The free food kit will continue for another four months via the ration shops, while welfare pensions have been increased by Rs 100. This will positively affect 58 lakh people in the state, the Chief Minister said.

The Health sector is also expected to receive a major boost as the CM announced upgradation of health facilities and creation of more vacancies in the health sector. As many as 153 Primary Health Centres will be upgraded to Family Health Centres, where OP will function till evening. 10 new dialysis centres, three cath labs, nine scanning centres and two cancer treatment centres will be set up. About 24 new buildings will be constructed in the Medical College, District, Taluk and General Hospitals.

Pinarayi Vijayan said educational institutions are expected to start functioning from January, 2011 and before that, within the next 100 days, construction of 250 new buildings will begin. As many as 11400 hi-tech labs will be set up in schools. The government-aided colleges will be allotted with 150 courses, while 10 Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) will start functioning.

New buildings will be constructed with the assistance of KIFB in government schools having more than 500 students. 35 buildings worth Rs five crore and 14 buildings worth Rs three crore will be inaugurated in the stipulated period. Stone laying of permanent campuses for the APJ Abdul Kalam University and Malayalam University will be held, while construction of buildings for 32 higher educational institutions will start. As many as 1000 posts will be created in the college and Higher Secondary sectors, the CM added.

Claiming that the LDF government has given appointments to 1,41,615 people through PSC, the CM said expert committee will be formed to frame special rules for 11 institutions, whose appointments have been transferred to the PSC. He added that roads prepared under KIFB for Rs 1451 crore will be opened and 11 bridges, including Kundannoor-Vytilla bridge, will be inaugurated. Vizhinjam Port Office building will also be inaugurated during the 100 days, he said. The CM also announced that second Kuttanad package, 13 watershed projects, 69 beach roads and 1.5 lakh water connection will be completed.