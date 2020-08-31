Malayali medic’s three-month-long battle with COVID-19 in UAE

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It demands a mind of quality to take the risk of battling a virus, which has pushed the world into a global economic shutdown, from the frontline. When she flew out with an 88-member Indian medical team to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in the UAE three months ago, Thalassery native Mary Steffi did not know what awaited her across the sea. Yet, the 24-year-old nurse did not think twice before taking up the challenge head-on. Now, dispelling all concerns and apprehensions, she has safely returned to her homeland after successfully completing her duties over the last three months.

Mary Steffi

Having completed the mandatory 14-day quarantine, Steffi is already back at work at the Aster CMI Hebbal, Karnataka since last week. But she continues to cherish the memories of a nearly 100-day-long stay at the Arab country. “It was an experience of a lifetime. I was assigned to a field hospital set up at the World Trade Centre in Dubai. The 3,000-bed setup was unlike anything I have experienced to date,” she says. “The officials there had arranged gaming facilities, music instruments, and other means of entertainment to cheer up the patients. We had exclusive gaming zones, where they played board games, table tennis, etc., all the while following the social distancing protocol. We had a patient from the Philippines who occasionally played the piano. Other patients would also gather around when he played.

Just like our famous teashop chats back in Kerala, we often witnessed people gathering during the evening to talk about number of things,” she recollects. While on duty, Steffi was also tasked with conducting rapid tests at the Dubai International Airport. “As most of the travellers were returning without a job, this was a tough task to handle. I had to see several teary-eyed faces there. They hadn’t had proper food for three months or so, and many had to face several issues with accommodation. We felt helpless, but tried our best to reassure them,” she says. Having spent over a year in the field, Steffi had enough experience to work in the Covid emergency wards. She was one of the first persons to take up the officials’ offer to take up the work, following a request from the UAE government.

“My parents were concerned about my safety as cases were on the rise in Gulf countries at the time. I informed them of my trip only after getting the official confirmation. Though they were initially reluctant, I managed to convince them.”

As many as 38 Keralites in their contingent was from the Aster DM Healthcare group. The officials had ensured all facilities and security, and none of them tested positive for the virus during their stay.

“We were provided with the best available resources, be it a balanced diet or good hotel accommodation. We never had to face any bad experience. But we felt sorry for many patients. It was not the disease, but the mental trauma due to the loss of their jobs that seemed to affect them more. Many of them were clueless as to how their life would be after Covid,” she adds.