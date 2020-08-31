STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Six non-BJP ruled states including Kerala reject Centre's options for GST compensation dues

The chief ministers of Kerala, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Delhi and Telangana will write to PM Narendra Modi asking the centre to borrow funds on its own for the compensation payment in full.

Published: 31st August 2020 09:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 09:06 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A meeting of six non-BJP ruled states including Kerala on Monday decided to reject both the options put forward by the central government for GST compensation payment.

It decided to expand the debate outside the realm of the GST council and project it as a challenge to federalism. 

Other states which participated in the meeting include Punjab, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Delhi and Telangana and the chief ministers of these states will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking the centre to borrow funds on its own for the compensation payment in full.

The classification of the losses as that due to GST transition and pandemic-related incidents is unacceptable and hence the GST Council can extend the compensation cess period until the money is recouped, the meeting observed.   

Kerala's Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said an elaborate meeting with the participation of around ten states will be convened in a few days to devise future plans.

It is learnt that the Congress high command has asked its chief ministers to join the next meeting to put up a joint fight against the centre on the issue.   

"The decision to reject the two options was unanimous. We will never accept any attempt to draw a distinction between loss due to Covid-19 and normal losses.  The proposal to make a uniform increase in the borrowing limit is absurd since the losses would differ among states. The centre's stand is a challenge to the principles of federalism," he told The New Indian Express.

The meeting observed that the GST compensation is to be paid as per the assurance in the Constitution.

The section seven of the Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Act, 2017 states the manner in which the compensation is to be calculated. "The Union Finance Minister's act of god theory does not find a place in it. Fourteen per cent in GST revenue is promised to states. They have to be compensated in case of a shortfall," Isaac said.

"Monday's meeting decided to communicate the decision to the GST Council in the feedback on the proposed options. The participants also agreed to counter the centre's arguments on the issue. For this, state finance ministers will give interviews, publish articles and statements," Isaac added.

The minister said he expects the participation of Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh in the next meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GST council Kerala BJP
India Matters
Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
If everyone wears a mask, we can achieve 90% effect of lockdown: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
concerns have been raised regarding change of behaviour in big cats. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
See photos: Tigress, cubs come out in the open, hunt cow near Corbett
Focus on CT-scan for early diagnosis of Covid-19
For representational purposes. (File photo)
Over Rs 8 lakh crore! Worst shrink in GDP data shows economy is in ICU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp