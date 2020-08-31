STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Twin murders of DYFI workers on Onam eve shock Kerala, CPM blames Congress

However, Congress leaders brushed aside the allegation and said the murders were the fallout of a turf war between two group of goons

Published: 31st August 2020 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala was rocked on the eve of Onam by the murders of two DYFI workers who were hacked by an armed group allegedly linked to the Congress at Thempamoodu on Sunday night.

Midhilaj, 30, and Muhammed Haq, 24, were murdered while they were going to the former's house at Ozhukupara near Vembayam.

Four people who were directly involved in the attack have been taken into custody by police.

Midhilaj, a native of Ozhukupara, and Haq, a native of Kalunginmugham, were affiliated with their local DYFI units.

The CPM alleged that Congress leaders had a hand in the murders and demanded strict action against the culprits. However, Congress leaders brushed aside the allegation and said the murders were the fallout of a turf war between two group of goons.

Police said the two along with their friend Shahin were travelling to Midhilaj's place in a bike around 11.30 pm on Sunday when they were waylaid by the assailants. There had been clashes between the two groups before. A few months ago, two DYFI workers, who were accomplices of Haq, were hacked by Youth Congress workers.

CCTV visuals collected from a junction close to the spot where they were murdered showed the two, who were also armed with swords, being attacked by up to six people wielding sharp-edged weapons resembling short swords. The pitched fight lasted for about 15 minutes.

The murder, however, occurred in another place, where the CCTV cameras were reportedly turned off by the assailants. Midhilaj who was stabbed on the chest died on the spot, while Haq who sustained wounds on his face, head and chest died at the Medical College Hospital.

Attingal DySp S Y Suresh has been appointed to hold the probe owing to the seriousness of the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DYFI Congress
India Matters
Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
If everyone wears a mask, we can achieve 90% effect of lockdown: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
concerns have been raised regarding change of behaviour in big cats. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
See photos: Tigress, cubs come out in the open, hunt cow near Corbett
Focus on CT-scan for early diagnosis of Covid-19
For representational purposes. (File photo)
Over Rs 8 lakh crore! Worst shrink in GDP data shows economy is in ICU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp