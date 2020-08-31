Twin murders of DYFI workers on Onam eve shock Kerala, CPM blames Congress

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala was rocked on the eve of Onam by the murders of two DYFI workers who were hacked by an armed group allegedly linked to the Congress at Thempamoodu on Sunday night.

Midhilaj, 30, and Muhammed Haq, 24, were murdered while they were going to the former's house at Ozhukupara near Vembayam.

Four people who were directly involved in the attack have been taken into custody by police.

Midhilaj, a native of Ozhukupara, and Haq, a native of Kalunginmugham, were affiliated with their local DYFI units.

The CPM alleged that Congress leaders had a hand in the murders and demanded strict action against the culprits. However, Congress leaders brushed aside the allegation and said the murders were the fallout of a turf war between two group of goons.

Police said the two along with their friend Shahin were travelling to Midhilaj's place in a bike around 11.30 pm on Sunday when they were waylaid by the assailants. There had been clashes between the two groups before. A few months ago, two DYFI workers, who were accomplices of Haq, were hacked by Youth Congress workers.

CCTV visuals collected from a junction close to the spot where they were murdered showed the two, who were also armed with swords, being attacked by up to six people wielding sharp-edged weapons resembling short swords. The pitched fight lasted for about 15 minutes.

The murder, however, occurred in another place, where the CCTV cameras were reportedly turned off by the assailants. Midhilaj who was stabbed on the chest died on the spot, while Haq who sustained wounds on his face, head and chest died at the Medical College Hospital.

Attingal DySp S Y Suresh has been appointed to hold the probe owing to the seriousness of the case.