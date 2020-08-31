STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Will return money to depositors, fraud case politically motivated: Manjeshwar MLA Kamaruddin

According to the agreement between the company and the depositors, Kamaruddin said an arbitrator should be appointed in case of a disagreement or dispute.

Published: 31st August 2020 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 02:52 AM   |  A+A-

M C Kamaruddin

Manjeshwar MLA M C Kamaruddin

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Manjeshwar MLA M C Kamaruddin, charged with cheating by investors in his gold jewellery business, said he is being targeted by political rivals. In his defence, the IUML leader said though he was the chairman of the Fashion Gold group, which raised money from the public as investment and deposits, he was not running the day-to-day affairs of the business.

Fashion Gold started in 2007 had four jewellery stores — one each in Kasaragod, Cheruvathur, Payyannur and Thalaserry. Six months ago, all four stores were closed down. The MLA, however, refused to reveal the valuation of his company, or how much money did it raise from how many investors. He also did not comment on the allegations that nine mahal committees — a group of mosques — have invested in the group violating Wakf Act.

On Friday, Chandera police registered three cases of cheating (Section 420 of the IPC) on complaints filed by three investors. Together, they had invested `36 lakh.To be sure, the cases were filed with the tacit support of the CPM, which had taken up the “nexus” between the IUML and the mosque committees, and had organised protests in the district.

Earlier, Pookoya Thangal, business partner of the MLA, had illegally sold the school property, owned by Wakf Board to an educational trust run by six IUML leaders, including Kamaruddin. After the sale became controversial, the trust agreed to return the property. Thangal, managing director of Fashion Gold, was also charged with cheating in the three cases.

Kamaruddin said he started the  business as a source of income for his political activities. “The business started sliding after demonetisation. But efforts will be taken to repay the money deposited by the people,” he said.

According to the agreement between the company and the depositors, Kamaruddin said an arbitrator should be appointed in case of a disagreement or dispute. “Anybody who is interested in resolving the issue can be the arbitrator. I have asked even the CPM to be the arbitrator,” he said. People invested in it because the business was doing good and he did not use his influence as an IUML leader to attract investment, he said. He added that he was working hard to return the money to the depositors. On the cheating cases against him, Kamaruddin said he would face them legally.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
M C Kamaruddin fraud case
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp