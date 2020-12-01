STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
These Muslim candidates gear up to fight polls on BJP tickets

This time, the local body polls will witness a number of candidates from the Muslim community contesting on a BJP ticket, and to them, the decision was born out of their own reasons.

Published: 01st December 2020 05:38 AM

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: This time, the local body polls will witness a number of candidates from the Muslim community contesting on a BJP ticket, and to them, the decision was born out of their own reasons.  Contesting from ward 13 of Kollengode panchayat, Pyarejaan affiliated herself with BJP after the Centre made triple talaq a criminal offence.

“Ten years ago, my husband abandoned me and our two children. I had no source of income and suffered a lot,” said Pyarejaan, a daily wage-worker. A man should not be allowed to discard his partner and leave her to fend for herself. It is indeed a punishable offence, she said. As for K Jamshad and wife Laila Veeramangalam, who will represent BJP from ward 17 (Kunnathully) and ward 7 (Chungam), respectively, it was the Left front’s threats and lackadaisical approach to an issue they raised that forced them to jump ship.

“I had been with CPI for years and earned my living tapping rubber. Recently, I tested Covid positive and was admitted to the MCH in Mangode. The place was unhygienic. When I asked the staff for a toilet cleaner and a brush, they refused and argued with me. Even the drinking water wasn’t clean. I then took some photos and went on FB Live to highlight the state of affairs in the hospital. However, I was completely taken aback by the comments and threats made against me and my wife by my comrades.

The CPM local unit even filed a case against me. As for joining BJP, I had begun liking PM Narendra Modi after the China standoff. The toilet incident and the case that followed expedited my decision,” he said.While Jamshad’s ward is an IUML stronghold, Laila’s is a CPI citadel. “The sitting councillor of ward 17, Jamsheela (IUML), did nothing for the people and now has switched to the adjacent Karapadam ward. Hence, we hope to win this time to bring real change,” said Jamshad.

