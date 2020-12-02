CPM isolates Thomas Isaac over remarks on KSFE raid

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dismissed conspiracy theories within the Left camp regarding the raid on the KSFE branches, the CPM endorsed his views and, more noticeably, chose to reject Finance Minister Thomas Isaac’s stance on the issue. The party state secretariat, in an apparent warning, told Isaac and senior leader Anathalavattom Anandan for making public remarks against the raid, something the central leadership too was unhappy with, given the local body elections are round the corner.

The CPM’s secretariat meeting on Tuesday backed party strongman Pinarayi’s version that “the raids were routine inspections”. “A few responses about the vigilance inspection have led to misinterpretation and negative campaigning.

These remarks were made against the attempts to defame KSFE. Such open remarks should have been avoided,” said the statement, without naming Isaac, who is a central committee member. Isaac explained his stance at the meeting and said he should have been informed about the raids.

‘Let vigilance and police do their job’

ISAAC, who was cornered in the state secretariat meeting, has found himself isolated both within the party and the state government following the latest turn of events. The KSFE episode has come close on the heels of him revealing the details of a CAG report on KIIFB before being tabled in the assembly. On Tuesday, ministers G Sudhakaran, E P Jayarajan and Kadakampally Surendran too rallied behind the CM and criticised Isaac over his remarks on the lightning raids.

“The vigilance once raided 12 PWD offices and I came to know about it through the media. There’s no rule stating the minister concerned should be informed prior to an inspection. Such matters shouldn’t affect ministers. Let the vigilance and police do their job,” Sudhakaran said. “Let the agency examine facts. It’ll help improve the performance of the institutions. The only thing that matters is that agencies should function without violating the law,” Sudhakaran said on the sidelines of an election convention in Alappuzha.

Kadakampally said, “The vigilance is within its right to conduct a raid on KSFE, though people have their opinion on how it should function.” Jayarajan said Isaac would have understood the situation by now with the CM briefing the media about the raid.The discussion over the raid has triggered talks about a rift within the CPM, but the party leadership termed them as a futile campaign by political opponents to create confusion among the party’s rank and file.

As if taking a cue from the CM who repeated his ‘media syndicate’ allegation on Monday, the party leadership blamed a section of the media and the Opposition for constant attempts to rake up needless controversies.“Efforts are being made to create an impression of a rift within the party and the government. The fact that the party and the LDF are united gives strength to the government. The political opponents are engaging in such campaigns because they are disappointed,” said the party. It added society is aware of attempts by the UDF and the BJP to ruin the KSFE with such political motives.

MLA writes to CS seeking action against Isaac

Kochi: Congress leader V D Satheesan, MLA, has written to the chief secretary seeking action against Finance Minister Thomas Isaac for violation of Official Secrets Act. According to the MLA, the minister had on November 14 openly revealed the contents of the Comptroller and Auditor General’s report which is yet to be placed in the Assembly.

BJP demands ouster of finance minister

Kozhikode: The BJP has sought the ouster of Finance Minister Thomas Isaac from the cabinet in the wake of difference of opinion regarding the KSFE raid. Party state general secretary M T Ramesh demanded the ouster of Issac at the earliest. “The chief minister had defended the raid thereby dismissing Isaac’s claims. Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran also came against the FM. This reflects the fissures in the state cabinet,” he said.

Row brings out new axis in CPM

T’Puram: Despite its best efforts to sweep its differences under the carpet, the KSFE row seems to have exposed the presence of a new axis within the CPM.