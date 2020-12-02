Cyclone Burevi: Thiruvananthapuram in the eye of the storm, red alert sounded

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cyclone Burevi is set to pass over Thiruvananthapuram. As per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, the eye of the storm will pass over the capital district between Thiruvananthapuram and Kanyakumari.

The eye of the cyclone would be passing over southern Thiruvananthapuram while the spiral rain bands projected outside the eye up to around 100 km would create extreme rainfall and strong winds in and around Thiruvananthapuram. The eye of the cyclone would be relatively calm.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Burevi: Eight NDRF teams deployed in coastal, hill districts of Kerala

The cyclone is expected to make landfall on the south Tamil Nadu coast on Friday morning between Kanyakumari and Pampan. The wind speed would be in the range of 70-80 km gusting to 95 km/hr. After making landfall in south Tamil Nadu, it is likely to move to the Arabian Sea over the southern parts of Thiruvananthapuram district.

After crossing Thiruvananthapuram, the cyclone would weaken and turn into a depression when it reaches the Arabian Sea. Southern Kerala will experience heavy rainfall and winds till Saturday. The IMD has sounded a red alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathnamthitta and Alappuzha, warning of extreme rainfall on Thursday.